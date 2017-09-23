Slough MP Tan Dhesi to speak at Langley Neighbourhood Forum

03:00PM, Saturday 23 September 2017
MP for Slough Tan Dhesi will be a guest speaker at the Langley Neighbourhood Forum’s next public meeting in October.
The community interest group will meet at Langley Hall Primary Academy in Langley Road on Tuesday, October 3, at 7pm.
The group gives residents the chance to ask politicians and council staff about issues in their area.
All Slough Borough councillors representing Langley have also been invited to the event to answer any questions.
Call Shin Dhother on 07832 442424 or visit www.langleyforum.org for more details.
