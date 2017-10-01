In pictures: Open day at Langley Haven Dementia Care Home

A ‘reminiscent room’, a beach-themed lounge and several workshops were all enjoyed at an open day at Langley Haven Dementia Care Home on Wednesday.

The Rambler Lane care home held the event in aid of International Day of Older Persons today (Sunday).

Residents were entertained by a choir from Castleview School.

Pupils from the Woodstock Avenue primary school sung golden oldies including It’s a Long Way to Tipperary and When You’re Smiling.

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah, joined in with the sing-along before pupils handed out roses to residents to mark the occasion.

Guests had a tour of the home and checked out beach themed quiet-lounge and the refurbished ‘reminiscent’ room, designed to bring back memories of the past.

“When you’re stepping in, you’re back in the past,” said Langley Haven’s activities coordinator Roxana Chirita.

Students from Langley College’s hospitality and catering academy served attendees and ran a workshop to teach their skills.

Art and pottery workshops were also run by care home staff.

Roxana said: “It was so good and so busy.

“It was a fantastic day to celebrate International Day of Older Persons.”