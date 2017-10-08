Colourful celebrations mark Hindu festival of Navratri

A colour-filled celebration for the Hindu festival of Navratri was held at the Langley Pavillion Community Centre.

The festival, which is celebrated every autumn, is a pan-Asian nine day festival which goes by many names and is celebrated in hundreds of forms in different Asian cultures.

It is an art festival which promotes a message of good winning over evil.

Slough’s Rajasthani Welfare Society’s celebration on Saturday, September 23, in Langley Road featured Rajasthani dancing and a traditional Garba dance, which Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah joined in with.

“She loved it,” said society chairman Inder Poonaji.

“She was only meant to stay for 40 minutes but she stayed for two hours.”

Awards were presented to several of the society’s long-standing members for helping to develop it.

About 200 people attended the celebration.

The society was first founded in 1975 but Slough’s Rajasthani community settled in the town during the 1960s.

Rajasthan, where the Hindu festival of Holi originates from, is well known for its vibrant festivities.

Inder added: “When Rajasthani people get together, it’s always colourful.”