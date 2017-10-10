Slough MP Tan Dhesi tours Langley College's STEM Project and Research Centre

Slough’s MP got treated to a tour of a virtual museum and a large bungalow under construction at Langley College’s STEM department on Wednesday.

Mr Dhesi was invited to see the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Project and Research Centre of the Station Road site, formerly known as East Berkshire College.

The MP toured a full-scale bungalow being put together by carpentry students and saw engineering, motor vehicle and plumbing workshops in action.

He tried on a virtual reality (VR) headset and perused a virtual museum containing artefacts from Slough Museum which are currently in storage due to a lack of funding.

The VR project is part of a collaboration with the museum to bring the hidden collections back into the spotlight.

Mr Dhesi, who has a background in construction, also relished taking part in brick laying with construction students.

He said: “It was good to see, I spoke with lots of students there as well and they all had positive things to say about the college and about the courses,” adding that the department was helping plug Slough’s skills gap.

Langley College recently became a part of the recently formed Windsor Forest Colleges Group.

Visit www.eastberks.ac.uk/about-us/langley-college.html for details.