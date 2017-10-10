Arson investigation launched after van is 'completely burnt out' in Langley

An arson investigation has been launched after a van was ‘completely burnt out’ and three others damaged in Waterside Drive in Langley last night (Monday).

One crew from Langley Fire Station was called to a vehicle storage area at about 8.30pm and spent about 45 minutes putting out the flames.

Firefighters say one van was ‘completely burnt out’ and three vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 11pm and say the blaze is being treated as suspected arson.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 43170300166 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to share information.