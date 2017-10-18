Burglar who targeted 92-year-old is jailed for more than four years

A burglar who entered a home in Langley and stole a bag belonging to an elderly man has been jailed for four years and three months.

Paul Gardener, 40, of Blunden Drive, Langley, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, October 10.

He was convicted of one count of burglary, one count of dangerous driving, one count of taking a vehicle without consent and one count of driving otherwise in accordance of licence.

At about 10.55pm on May 25, Gardener entered a property in Ditton Road, Langley, and stole a bag from a 92-year-old man, who was uninjured in the burglary.

He left the scene in a white van, which was later seen by officers driving on the wrong side of the road. The van was taken by Gardener without consent and driven without insurance.

He was charged the following day and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Yong Chung of Slough Investigation Hub, said: “This is a really positive result for an offender who targeted a vulnerable member of the community.

“I hope this case promotes a message that we will robustly investigate these kinds of offences and ensure justice is brought to those offending in our area.”