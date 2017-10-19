Acid spill closes slip lane on M4

An acid spill forced firefighters to close the junction five slip road on the M4 this afternoon (Thursday).

Crews from Slough and Langley, as well as a Hazardous Materials and Environmental Response Unit from Reading, were called to the eastbound lane at 12.30pm after a van caught fire.

It took about an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control and contain battery acid which leaked from the vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene for breathing difficulties but not taken to hospital.

Firefighters were also called to a two-car crash on the M4 at about 2.30pm.

Both vehicles were on the hard shoulder on the M4 eastbound between junctions six and five when crews from Slough and Windsor arrived.

A woman was treated at the scene but not taken to hospital.