In pictures: Black History Month celebrated in Langley

The first black woman to become a mayor in the UK has helped the town mark Black History Month.

Lydia Simmons, who held the office in the town between 1984-85 and who prides herself on being the ‘busiest mayor Slough has ever had’ joined community groups in Langley for the event.

She joined about 50 people who crammed into the Longwood Park Office, in Common Road, Langley, on Saturday for singing, dance displays and West Indian food.

Remembering her time as mayor and speaking about the importance of black role models, she said: "When I used to walk into the schools they would look up and say 'we've got a black mayor at last', because there was no role model for them and at school they would often feel rejected.

"But when they had seen all white males before, and then I would stand up to talk, the smiles on their faces were so encouraging."

Lydia, who arrived in Slough from Montserrat in 1960 and served as a councillor for 23 years – from 1979 to 1994 and again from 1999 to 2007, was made an OBE in the 2011 New Year’s Honours list.

The event, which was organised by housing association Radian and Slough Borough Council, also featured story boards and information panels detailing key events in black and African history, especially the American civil rights movement, as well as black figures in business, science and the arts.