War veteran receives Legion d'Honneur at 100th birthday celebrations

A Second World War veteran who helped push back German troops and liberate France and the Belgian capital Brussels received the Legion d’Honneur to mark his 100th birthday.

Langley resident Alfred Lawes picked up France’s highest military order in front of a packed out room of soldiers, family and friends at the home of the Household Cavalry Regiment on Tuesday.

Field Marshal The Lord Guthrie, The Colonel of Life Guards at Combermere Barracks, said: “I do congratulate you very much because you have seen every aspect of the Household Cavalry.

“We all owe you a very great debt and we all hope to live until 100, I think, and if we achieve what you do after 100 years we’ll be doing remarkably well.”

A baby of the First World War, Alfred was born four days after The Battle of Passchendaele finished in 1917.

He joined the Royal Horse Guards in November 1939 and married his wife at St Peter’s Church in Burnham two years later.

Alfred began life as a mounted soldier but was soon trained to be a driver and joined the 2nd Household Cavalry Regiment as they landed on Normandy’s Juno Beach in July 1944.

His time in France saw him help push back the retreating Allied forces while also claiming to ‘drive the first three-tonner into Brussels’ during the liberation of the Belgian capital.

After receiving his medal and seeing the room packed out with friends and family, Alfred told the Express: “I had an idea that something might happen but I had no idea it was going to be like this.

“I don’t think there’s a secret to reaching my age, it just happened.”

Alfred’s granddaughter, Karen Elliott, added: “Earlier this year he broke his hip and we weren’t sure if he was going to pull through.

“Seeing him here today has been really special.”