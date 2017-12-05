Tue, 05
Lorry hits bridge by Langley Railway Station

Traffic was held up in Langley this afternoon (Tuesday) after a lorry became wedged under the low bridge by Langley Train Station.

The lorry was reported to have smashed into the bridge, which is signposted ‘low bridge’, at about midday.

Slough Borough Council advised motorists to avoid the area but the lorry has now been cleared and traffic is said to be flowing as usual.

