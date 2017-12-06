Supporters backing Heathrow expansion meet at Langley College

Supporters of pro-Heathrow Airport expansion group Back Heathrow amassed at Langley College to show their support for a new runway.

The event held on Thursday, November 23, at the Station Road college saw residents discussing benefits of a new runway including access to the proposed Western Rail approach to the airport.

This is expected to reduce journey times from Slough to seven minutes.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has said that there will be a vote in parliament on Heathrow expansion in the first half of 2018.

Back Heathrow campaign director Parmjit Dhanda said: “It was great to see local residents give up their time to come together to back a new runway that will create 77,000 new local jobs and 5,000 new local apprenticeships, making an enormous difference to the area.”