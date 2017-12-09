Men's Matters support group to hold Langley meet and greet

Older men and their loved ones are invited to enjoy mince pies and mulled wine at a meet and greet session of male support group Men’s Matters next week.

The group, which offers a variety of activities and outings for men aged 60 and over, first launched in Windsor in 2015, and a Slough and Langley group began in September this year.

Men’s Matters, which aims to combat loneliness and isolation, is welcoming people of all ages and gender to see how it supports its members.

Group facilitator Patrick Manning, 71, said: “It’s a very simple and practical place to be. It’s a place where older guys can meet. It’s safe and secure and welcoming.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, from 2pm to 5pm at The Longwood Park Resource Centre in Byron House, Common Road, Langley.

Call Patrick on 07815 813349 or visit www.mensmatters.org.uk for details.