Police say water was thrown after initial reports of 'acid attack'

An investigation has been launched after a substance thrown at men in Langley and Slough turned out to be water.

Firefighters were called to a possible acid attack last night (Thursday) but police confirmed this afternoon that it was water in both incidents.

Two males drove past two men on a moped on Langley High Street and sprayed water at them before making off.

In London Road, Slough, two men on a moped approached a man and sprayed water at him before leaving.

The incidents happened between 11.30pm and 11.50pm.

None of the victims received injuries and officers have not made any arrests.