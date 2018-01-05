Fri, 05
9 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
6 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to blaze at Langley tanning salon

A fire in a tanning salon saw four fire crews called to Langley.

Firefighters from Langley, Slough and Windsor were sent to Tan, Glitz & Glam in Cherwell Close at about 1.15am this morning (Friday).

It took about two hours to bring the blaze under control, leaving ‘moderate fire damage and severe smoke damage’ to the business, according to firefighter James O’Hara of Langley Fire Station.

Flats above the premises had to be evacuated, but no one was injured.

The cause is currently unknown and police are investigating.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved