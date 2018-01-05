Firefighters called to blaze at Langley tanning salon

A fire in a tanning salon saw four fire crews called to Langley.

Firefighters from Langley, Slough and Windsor were sent to Tan, Glitz & Glam in Cherwell Close at about 1.15am this morning (Friday).

It took about two hours to bring the blaze under control, leaving ‘moderate fire damage and severe smoke damage’ to the business, according to firefighter James O’Hara of Langley Fire Station.

Flats above the premises had to be evacuated, but no one was injured.

The cause is currently unknown and police are investigating.