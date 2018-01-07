Teaching assistant to dress as a lizard for the day to remember late best friend

It’s not easy being green. And 20-year-old Hannah Nichols will find that out for herself when she spends a full day dressed in a lizard costume to mark the birthday of her late best friend.

Lizzie Rochford, who was known to pals as Lizard, died in 2014 after suffering from cystic fibrosis.

And on Monday (Janu

It’s not easy being green. And 20-year-old Hannah Nichols will find that out for herself when she spends a full day dressed in a lizard costume to mark the birthday of her late best friend.

Lizzie Rochford, who was known to pals as Lizard, died in 2014 after suffering from cystic fibrosis.

On Monday teaching assistant Miss Nichols, of Webb Close, Langley, will don the bright-green get-up to remember her Langley Academy school friend and raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Hannah said: “She passed away three years ago and because she would have been celebrating her 21st birthday I had been thinking about doing something as if she was still here with us.

“Whatever is raised will be a bonus, I’m doing it more to celebrate what would have been her birthday.

“I will be spending the day in public as much as possible.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-nicholls10 to find out more and donate.

ary 9) teaching assistant Miss Nichols, of Webb Close, Langley, will don the bright-green get-up to remember her school friend from Swabey Road, Langley, and Langley Academy, in Langley Road and raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“She passed away three years ago and because she would have been celebrating her 21st birthday I had been thinking about doing something as if she was still here with us.

“Whatever is raised will be a bonus, I’m doing it more to celebrate what would have been her birthday.

“I will be spending the day in public as much as possible.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-nicholls10 to find out more and donate.