Firefighters attend car fire on driveway of Langley home

Police are investigating a car fire outside a home in Langley.

Firefighters from Langley were sent to deal with the blaze in a black Mercedes on the driveway of a home in Ramblers Lane at about 11pm last night (Tuesday).

It took one crew about an hour to bring it under control.

The cause is not yet known.

