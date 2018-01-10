Firefighters attend car fire on driveway of Langley home

09:08AM, Wednesday 10 January 2018
Police are investigating a car fire outside a home in Langley.
Firefighters from Langley were sent to deal with the blaze in a black Mercedes on the driveway of a home in Ramblers Lane at about 11pm last night (Tuesday).
It took one crew about an hour to bring it under control.
The cause is not yet known.
