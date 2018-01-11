Teaching assistant dresses as lizard for the day in memory of best friend

Spending the day dressed reptile was a unique way to remember a friend who died from cystic fibrosis.

Hannah Nicholls spent Monday in a lizard costume in memory of her best friend Lizzie Rochford who would have been celebrating her 21st birthday – she passed away in July 2014.

Hannah, 20, wanted to do something to raise awareness of the condition and raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Lizzie’s nickname was Lizard so Hannah donned the costume and went about her day as she usually would.

She started the day running the breakfast club at St Mary’s Primary School in Slough and finished picking up little sisters Holly and Aimee from school.

“I spent time in Langley and Slough and some people were smiling at me and a couple asked questions about what I was doing - I was happy about that because I wanted to raise awareness,” she said.

“I think Lizzie would have found it hilarious.”

Hannah now plans to organise other fundraising efforts in Lizzie’s memory.

She has raised more than £200 and her fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-nicholls10