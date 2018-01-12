Police appeal for witnesses after arson attack in tanning salon

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after an arson attack at a tanning salon in Langley.

The fire was started in GlitzGlam in Cherwell Close on Friday, January 5 at about 1am.

It caused extensive damage to the salon and smoke damage to the flat above.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Teranjeet Finn, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a very serious incident and it is lucky that no one was seriously injured. We are investigating this incident and working to locate the offenders.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard this incident taking place, or who has any information which think could be relevant to our investigation.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180004766', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.