Langley woman admits fly-tipping offence after attempt to mislead investigating officers

A 42-year-old woman from Langley has pleaded guilty at the eleventh hour to being in control of a vehicle used in fly-tipping.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court heard that on January 9, 2017, a surveillance camera targeting fly-tipping in a lay-by on Stoke Common Road, Stoke Poges, recorded images of a felled tree, deposited by an unknown person from an Isuzu flatbed vehicle.

The truck was traced to Mary May Smith, of Foxborough Close in Langley.

When interviewed at a police station, Smith attempted to mislead the investigating officers, saying that she had sold the vehicle in question.

When presented with evidence to the contrary, she maintained she did not own the truck at the time.

However, on the day of her trial, on Friday, December 22, she owned up to being in control of the vehicle on the day of the dumping.

Smith was fined £270, told to pay £900 in clean-up and prosecution costs and was lumped with a £30 victim surcharge.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Since November 2003 the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire has secured more than 640 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

Visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly to report illegally dumped waste.