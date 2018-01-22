Police appeal for witnesses following criminal damage to bus in Langley

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following criminal damage to a bus in Langley.

Between 4.20pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 16 a bus had its window smashed close to the bus stop at the junction of Langley Road and High Street Langley.

The offender is described as a white male, early teens with dark hair wearing a beige jacket.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the offence or seen anything suspicious.

If you have information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference 43180016127, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.