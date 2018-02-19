Langley pensioner admits to neglecting his six Rottweilers

A pensioner from Langley has been banned from owning animals indefinitely after admitting to neglecting his six Rottweiler dogs.

At Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 16, Aziz Khan, from Grampian Way, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals and to not meeting their needs.

While carrying out an unrelated warrant in May 2017, police officers spotted a Rottweiler, named Roxy1, who kept getting her head stuck in the bars of a gate in a passageway beside a house in Chestnut Avenue.

The court heard Khan no longer lived in Chestnut Avenue but visited his dogs multiple times a day as he could not keep them in his flat.

When asked by officers, the 65-year-old confirmed he had six Rottweilers and that three were in crates outside.

The first dog seen in a crate was called Bond Girl. She was soaking wet, had no bedding and had inflamed eyes and a sore on her rear right leg.

Another dog, Brutus, who had no bedding, was cowering before Khan dragged him out of his crate.

“Brutus appeared terrified of Aziz Khan,” said Rachel Lucas, prosecuting on behalf of Slough Borough Council.

The final dog in a crate, was said to have no name but was later identified as being named Connie. Her crate was also awash with water and had no bedding, the court heard.

“Connie also appeared terrified and had to be physically dragged out,” added Ms Lucas.

Khan told authorities he used the crates when visitors came and the dogs slept in them because they were puppies. He said they came inside during bad weather and had access to the house.

The dogs were taken to a vet and found to have problems including obesity, fleas, conjunctivitis and ear infections - another dog called Rocco had heart murmurs, indicating heart disease.

One dog was pregnant, had a cut on her head, a scarred jaw and an ear infection.

On June 2, she was taken to a vet, before giving birth to four puppies, two of whom died.

Another of the dogs also gave birth to five puppies.

The court heard how Khan was not aware of one of the pregnancies but accepted he kept males and females together.

When asked by about responsible breeding and rehoming the Khan responded ‘no comment’, the court was told.

The court heard how Khan had arthritis and limited mobility and could take two or three dogs out at a time for 20 to 30 minutes.

All dogs have been re-homed.

He was banned indefinitely from keeping animals, ordered to pay £500 in costs towards looking after the dogs, fined £147 and made to pay a £30 victims surcharge.