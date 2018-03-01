Rail bosses hear complaints over parking at Langley Station

Anger and frustration over excessive car parking around Langley Railway Station was expressed at the Langley Neighbourhood Forum on Tuesday.

Transport for London (TFL) representatives were invited to the meeting at Langley College to talk about improvements to Langley Railway Station included as part of the Crossrail project.

Crossrail, which is expected to be fully completed by December 2019, will enable Langley commuters to travel directly down the Elizabeth Line to Tottenham Court Road in 29 minutes, to Liverpool Street in 35 minutes and Canary Wharf in 43 minutes.

As part of TFL’s On station improvement programme, Langley Railway Station will receive a refurbished ticket station with more staffing and a new footbridge with a disability accessible lift.

Audience members were disappointed to not hear of any changes planned for the station’s car park, complaining about the overload of vehicles in nearby roads.

One audience member who was recently knocked off her bike near the station said: “Somebody’s going to get killed. It won’t be you, it will be me or my grandchildren.

“I’ll get knocked off my bike again, it doesn’t matter to you because you don’t live there.”

TFL assistant project manager Charlotte Isaac said they did care but that her team’s remit concerned the station itself and not parking, which is run by Network Rail.

Another complaint was made by a woman who asked why the vegetation from behind her garden was stripped away to make way for the project, arguing it provided a natural shield from light and sound.

“My radiators are rattling,” she said, complaining that passing express trains literally loosen her radiator valves.

Crossrail community relations manager John Goldsmith, programme manager Peter Herridge and Ms Isaac said they could not provide answers for these concerns but that they would pass them on to the relevant people including Network Rail.