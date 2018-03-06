Pedestrian killed in motorcycle collision between Langley and Iver

A 46-year-old woman was killed following an collision on the B470 Langley Park Road between Langley and Iver yesterday (Monday).

A blue Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle was in a collision with a pedestrian near the junction with Lossie Drive at about 2.10pm.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Katy Kent said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw either the motorcycle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision.”

Anyone with details should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting unique reference number 742 (5/3) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.