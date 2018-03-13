Women's support group honours Mother's Day and International Women's Day

Both International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day were celebrated by Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle with an honourary lunch on Thursday, March 8.

More than 50 women attended al lunch at Toby Carvery in London Road, Langley, where senior member Muriel Harry, aged 82, gave a speech and read a poem about motherhood.

“She is an inspiration, we are very blessed to have her,” said Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal.

To celebrate their visit, the restaurant presented the group with a bouquet of flowers.

Meet and Mingle provided members with wooden tulips, symbolising love and strength, as well as cakes bearing the message ‘Happy Mothers Day’.

Aksa said the day was a celebration of women from all walks of life.

She added: “In every relation they have — as a mum, as a wife, as a daughter, as a sister, they should be honoured.”

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for more information.