Pair charged over stabbing in Langley

Two teenagers have been charged following a stabbing outside the Londis shop on Willoughby Road on Friday, March 16.

At about 8pm, two male victims, aged 20 and 21, were attacked by two males wearing face coverings, one of whom brandished a knife.

The victims both received stab wounds, were taken to hospital, and have since been discharged.

Michael Ogbebor, 18, of Cheviot Road, Slough has been charged with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A 17-year-old boy from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also received the same charge.

The pair appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) and are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, April 16.