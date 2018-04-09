In Pictures: Volunteers collect more than 10 tonnes of rubbish during Langley litter pick

Litter pickers collected more than 10 tonnes of rubbish in Langley in an attempt to clean up the streets.

Volunteers picked up waste including discarded mattresses and sheds before filling two disposal trucks donated free-of-charge for the day by the Slough-based Lanz Group.

Labour councillor Madhuri Bedi organised the ‘rubbish amnesty’ on Saturday (Apr7), which also gave residents a chance to get rid of unwanted clutter from their own homes.

The Foxborough Ward councillor said: “It’s really important for residents to walk outside and feel a sense of wellbeing and be happy with where they live.

“I say to residents, give me your rubbish today but then let’s keep the ward clean.”

Helpers from Langley’s Faizan-e-Madina mosque, the Hindu Cultural Society and the Word of Life Ministries pitched in to help with the clear up.

The Radian Group also let the volunteers use a room at the Longwood Park housing estate as a headquarters for the day.