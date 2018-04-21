Independent SBC election candidate vows to help Slough's youngsters

Independent candidate Sharon O’Reilly has pledged to donate the majority of her councillor’s allowance to a youth scheme if elected in the upcoming Slough Borough Council election on Thursday, May 3.

Ms O’Reilly, of Gosling Road, Langley, is standing as a councillor for the first time, hoping to win the Langley Kedermister ward.

In a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour, drug taking and crime in her area, she has vowed to donate £5,000 of her councillor’s allowance of almost £7,500 to some kind of scheme which will help keep youngsters out of trouble.

“I’m giving it back and I’m going to do something which probably helped me in my life,” she said.

The 54-year-old, says playing football and weight lifting at Chalvey Play Centre helped keep her on the straight and narrow as a youngster and wants to put more funding towards youth activities.

“It’s really important they find somewhere to go because the devil finds work for idle hands.”

She says living in her ward means she will be more in touch with her constituents and experiences the same problems they do.

She expressed frustration with how the council is currently run and think residents have lost faith with the system.

“Lots of people in this town will not vote. They refuse to vote so their vote is made in silence,” she said.

“Because they’re disillusioned with the leadership they can’t be bothered to vote.”

The locksmith also hopes to put more investment into skills training for Slough natives to produce more homegrown talent.

“The reason why the roads are in a state is because most of the people who come here to the [trading] estate are from other areas, that’s because not enough investment is being put in for the local community.”