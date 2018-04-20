In Pictures: Bambi the rabbit brings cheer to care home residents

A fluffy and long eared resident is a popular new member of Langley Haven Dementia Care Home.

Bambi the rabbit was adopted by the Rambler Lane home in January and is fed, cleaned and looked after by residents.

“She’s a very friendly rabbit, she’s perfect for the place,” said 87-year-old Eileen Sheppard.

Activities coordinator Roxana Charita said that the furry friend is having a positive impact on residents’ wellbeing.

She said: “We try to help them to continue how they used to live at home and the majority of them had pets.”

She says Bambi can be a calming influence on residents with conditions such as dementia, who can often experience sudden changes in mood.

Roxana said the home thought it would be better to adopt rather than buy due to the number of animals without a loving home.

April marks National Pet Month, a campaign promoting responsible pet ownership.

