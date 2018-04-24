Teenager stabbed after confrontation in Langley

An 18-year-old man took three stab wounds to his body following a confrontation between a group of men at Eden Close, Langley on Wednesday evening (April 18).

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the scene at about 6pm and attended the stabbing, along with Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The victim was treated at the scene then taken by road to St Mary’s Hospital in London and was discharged on the same night.

Two men, aged 19 and 18 and a 17-year-old boy, all from Slough, were arrested and released under investigation.

Anybody with any information relating to this incident should contact 101, quoting reference number 43180116591.