Woman dies after car crash in Langley

A woman died in a car crash in Langley on Wednesday (May2) afternoon.

Police were called to the A4 London Road at 3.54pm, and confirmed that the woman died at the scene.

She was the passenger in a Kia Venga which collided with a Ford Galaxy.

It is not clear if any other people were involved in the incident, and if anyone else was harmed.

The identity of the woman has not yet been revealed, and it is not clear if her next of kin have been informed.

It is understood the scene was closed off and the road was closed going in both directions at the B470 High Street and Ditton Road.

If anyone has any information about the collision they are urged to call police on 101 and quote reference number 841 (2/5).