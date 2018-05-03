Langley Haven Dementia Care Home residents celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Two teenage sweethearts from Langley Haven Dementia Care Home celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary together in April.

Royston, and Geraldine Barrell were 16 and 14 when they first met at their youth club, in Hanham, Gloucestershire, where they were both keen table tennis players.

The pair, now aged 88 and 86, got married on April 25, 1953 at the Church of St Philip and Jacob with Emmanuel in Bristol.

Legend has it that Roy's new wedding shoes were not very comfortable so he polished up an old pair until they shone. Unfortunately when he knelt down at the altar, there was a hole in the sole of his shoe, with his sock clearly visible to the assembly. Roy's mother, Lily Ethel, never forgave him.

After the wedding, Roy and Geraldine went to Jersey for their honeymoon.

After completing his national service in the army, Roy worked as an engineer for the Bristol Aeroplane(correct) Company where Geraldine worked as a secretary.

The job gave them the chance to collect many stamps in their passports.

The pair now live together at Langley Haven Dementia Care Home in Rambler Lane.

“Life has been kind to us,” said Royston, who said that ‘patience is key’ to keeping a happy and long lasting marriage.

On their 65th anniversary, the care home held a party to celebrate.

Pupils from Castleview Primary School in Slough sang Beatles and rock and rolll numbers and the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah congratulated the couple.

Vitnage style singer Kitty Mazinsky also performed.

The happy couple, who were joined by their son Christopher, their grandchildren and great grand children, were presented with a blue sapphire garnished clock, baring their names and wedding date.