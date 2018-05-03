In pictures: Students at Langley College have VR workshop

A virtual reality classroom transported learners to the moon and back and gave them the chance to hear from the co-founder of Pixar.

Techonology pioneers, Immersive VR Education, beamed animation guru Loren Carpenter into the classroom as part of a lesson for IT and gaming students at Langley College.

Carpenter spoke about his past work with Lucasfilm and Pixar while also discussing his research into mind-matter interactions.

The lesson was made possible through ENGAGE technology which provides a virtual reality platform which brings teacher and learners together from anywhere in the world.

Christian Long, gaming teacher at the college in Station Road, said: “VR is an incredibly powerful tool for engaging students and helping them experience what they learn, so the lesson is never lost.

“When we can then add the best teachers from across the globe into the mix, the impact we can have on our pupils’ ability to learn will be phenomenal.”

The VR lesson took place on Wednesday, April 25.