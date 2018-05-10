Woman in her eighties killed after A4 London Road collision

A woman in her eighties was killed after a collision on the A4, London Road on Wednesday, May 2.

Officers were called to the collision between a Ford Galaxy and Kia Venga shortly before 4pm.

One of the passengers of the Kia, a woman in her eighties, was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The other two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries where they remain.

The Ford driver suffered minor injuries but he did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Wayne Reece, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision in which a woman sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anybody who saw the collision.

“If anyone has dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it we would ask them to contact us as well.”

Contact police on 101 quoting reference ‘841 2/5’ to share information.