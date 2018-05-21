Firefighters battle blazing pile of manure in Langley

Firefighters have been battling with a blazing pile of manure and straw throughout the night.

The 50-tonne pile on Sutton Lane, Langley, caught fire overnight and is still smouldering, with fire crews set to go back there this afternoon to douse it again as a precaution.

Officers worked through the night to put out the fire by dousing it with water and using machinery to flatten it.

No people were injured, but the area has been evacuated. The fire services are concerned that if the weather today is hot the straw will dry out and catch alight again.

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.