New Rev at Langley Free Church

The Rev John Bernard has been busy since he joined Langley Free Church as its new pastor last month.

He said: “I’ve been visiting, going to the various groups and getting people to know I’m here and offering support and encouragement.

“My passion is how we can engage more of the community.”

Mr Bernard and his wife Cloda previously lived in Hayes, Middlesex where he was pastor at Coldharbour Lane Baptist Church.

“I was there for 10-and- a-half years and the time came and I thought I needed a fresh challenge and a new environment to grow and develop myself.

“I have many fond memories,” he said.

Langley Free Church has been without a full-time minister for more than two-and-a-half years following the death of the Rev David Clarkson.

Asked how the church has been coping without a full-time minister, Mr Bernard said: “They were getting by well but they recognise they need an overall co-ordinator to offer leadership and vision.”

His message to his congregation is: “I’m here to help and I want to work with folks for the good of the community.”

Mr Bernard’s induction service will be tomorrow (Saturday), at 3pm, led by regional minister, the Rev Joth Hunt.