In Pictures: Slough MP Tan Dhesi visits Hawker House

Slough’s MP was toured around a new premises shared by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and several of its partners last week.

On Thursday, May 31, Tan Dhesi paid a visit to Hawker House, at the Heathrow West Business Park, in Herron Drive, Langley, which the council and began moving into in December.

The Labour MP met members of the council’s neighbourhood services team, SBC contractors Osborne Property Services domestic abuse support service Hestia, and Slough Council for Voluntary Service.

He learnt about the council’s co-location approach, which aims to improve services for residents by working together in the same premises.

He heard presentations on SBC’s small-site housing development plans, and work being undertaken to manage fire risks in Slough’s tower blocks.

SBC lead member for corporate finance and housing Councillor Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “We are proud of our co-location approach and the many benefits it brings the council, its employees and our residents, who are at the heart of everything we do.”

After his tour, Mr Dhesi said: “I was trying to take the time to speak to every single member of staff, or however many I could speak to.

“It was good of them to take the time to explain things to me.

“Hopefully that will help me be a better MP or make my own correspondence with constituents more informed.”

He described workers for Hestia, who were awarded a domestic services contract by the council in March, as ‘passionate about their work’ and said he was impressed by their specialist knowledge of BAME communities.