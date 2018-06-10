Residents slam 'ridiculous' bollards put up by council

A frustrated pensioner from Langley has called Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) decision to install bollards on his street ‘ridiculous’.

Clive Vare, of Wylands Road, told of his dismay when he saw the council installing the bollards along the green on his street on Monday, June 4.

The 66-year-old says his neighbours routinely park on the green because there is not enough space and says emergency vehicles would struggle to pass through otherwise.

Mr Vare’s wife Marcia delivered a petition signed by residents to the council this week, calling on the green to be narrowed to free up parking space, which was written before the bollards were erected.

He said: “It’s just totally totally wrong. No one from the council has told anyone.”

He said many of his neighbours are none too pleased at the move.

“Some of them are more angry than what we were. It’s just ridiculous.”

SBC said the bollards were requested by ward councillors to protect the green under the Community Investment Fund and that all of the area’s greens are protected by the same type of bollard.