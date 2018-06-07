Langley Grammar School student launches balloon into upper atmosphere

A 17-year-old student at Langley Grammar School reached for the sky with his engineering project.

As part of his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) Rahil Vig launched a balloon equipped with a video camera into Earth’s upper atmosphere on Sunday, May 6.

Rahil spent a month researching, testing and assembling a payload, which contained a GPS tracker, a flight computer, an action camera and a power bank. He obtained permission to launch from the Civil Aviation Authority which alerted pilots.

The two-hour flight launched from Hungerford and the balloon travelled 79,000ft and shot video footage from above 60,000ft – capturing the darkness of space.

The payload landed on an Oxfordshire farm by parachute without a scratch, having endured speeds of over 80mph as it fell from the stratosphere.

Rahil said: “The whole project cost around £500. The majority of the project was designed and constructed by myself.

“I also would like to thank my family for giving me the support to complete this project which has been a long dream of mine.”