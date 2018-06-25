Langley Leisure Centre pool and spa opening delayed

The opening of the newly tiled swimming pool and regenerated spa area in Langley Leisure Centre has been delayed due to minor works still being carried out.

The revamped centre in Parlaunt Road was due to open on Wednesday, June 27 but the ribbon cutting ceremony has been pushed back to Tuesday, July 3, at 4pm.

On Tuesday, June 19, Langley Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active, opened the doors to its new gym and fitness studios, following an extensive year-long refurbishment.

Everyone Active area contract manager Sally Thomas-Ellis said: “Unfortunately, we received news today that there will be a slight delay in opening the swimming pool and spa area at Langley Leisure Centre.

“We are in the process of contacting all swim lesson customers, and would like to remind everyone that that the gym and fitness studios are open for use.

“We look forward to welcoming people inside the full facility shortly and would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”

A free open day at the centre on Saturday, July 7, running from 10am to 5.30pm, will not be affected by the delay.