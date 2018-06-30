Enterprise event held at St Bernards Catholic Grammar School

Budding entrepreneurs from St Bernards Catholic Grammar School sharpened up their business savy at an event run by employability charity Learning to Work on Wednesday, June 27.

Year nine students created their own ideas for businesses which required the use of vans.

They had to manage their budgets using fictional money and could follow or ignore advice provided to by mentors.

“There were some cracking ideas at the end, they were really good,” said Learning to Work operations manager Yasmin Thorn-Davis.

Ideas included a mobile massage bar, a food van selling healthy food meeting all dietary and religious needs, a personal shopping van and a mental health and counselling van.

Students at the Langley Road school designed their own paper vans with company branding and gave short presentations on their businesses before the mobile massage van team was picked as a winner.

Before the task, students heard a speech from chairman of UK Investment Banking for Morgan Stanley Mark Rawlinson, who went to a Grammar School.

Learning to Work has planned a variety of business events for June and July for the surrounding area’s schools.