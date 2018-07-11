First Bus diverts Route 3 following Station Road closure

Due to a six week closure of Station Road Bridge in Langley, First Bus has announced it is diverting its Route 3 bus.

The closure will start on Monday, July 30, to make way for highways improvements and drainage remedial works.

As a result, the Route 3 bus will divert via Parlaunt Road, Thorney Lane South, Iver High Street then back to the normal line of route.

The diversion will be in operation both ways.

Stops at Kings Church, Iver Junior School, Iver Post Office, Langley Park Road, The Red Lion, Lossie Drive, Billet Lane, Sawyers Green Farm and Langley Business Park will not be served.

Buses will not stop on diversion apart from for Langley Harrow, where buses will stop at the number 7 stops.