Olympic medallist Colin Jackson officially reopens Langley Leisure Centre

One of Great Britain’s best-loved athletes officially reopened Langley Leisure Centre.

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson joined councillors and representatives from leisure provider Everyone Active to cut the ribbon on Saturday.

The former 110m hurdler then spoke to the public about his sporting experiences before taking part in a circuit class and offering tips on getting more out of training.

Colin said: “I’ve spent a lot of time over the years in leisure centres, so I know how important it is to have a brilliant facility like this on your doorstep.

“Langley is a great centre, offering people everything they need to keep fit and active.

“It was great to see so many people turning out to enjoy the open day and I hope they continue to make the most of the centre into the future.”

Visit www.everyoneactive. com for more details.