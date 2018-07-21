Interns at Langley tech firm raise nearly £18,000 for charity

A team of interns from a Langley based tech company have raised almost £18,000 for two charities.

Travelport, based in Hurricane Way, provides IT platforms for the travel industry.

Youngsters on the firm’s annual internship programme, which runs for a year from July, raise money for their chosen charities throughout the year.

This year, the team of about 18 interns raised almost £18,000, well above their £15,000 target, for Samaritans and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Fundraising efforts included bake sales, a ‘Santa run’ and an auction around Christmas, a Rough Runner obstacle race in June and scaling Mount Snowdon in March.

Money was presented at the company office on Thursday, July 12.

“It was just great for teamwork and bonding with the interns,” said 21-year-old air commerce data analytics intern Paloma Ruiz De Dulanto.

Chief accounting officer Tony Basoukeas expressed his pride for the interns’ work for the company.

“It’s not an internship project where people are just running around getting coffees, they’re doing real jobs.

“The more we throw at the interns the more successful the project is.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/travelport15000 to donate.