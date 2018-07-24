Green gym opened in Grampian Way

A new green gym was officially opened in Grampian Way on Saturday.

The new facility was funded by the the £25,000 community investment fund allocated to Foxborough ward representative Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab).

She was joined by members of Slough Borough Council, leisure provider Everyone Active, Solutions 4 Health, Osborne Property Services, Men’s Matters, Diabetes UK to demonstrate to residents how the equipment works.

The equipment was created by the Great Outdoor Gym Company.

The Faizan-e-Madina mosque in Cheviot Road provided samosas for the event along with free food from Tesco.

“It was a lovely say for the community to come together,” said Cllr Bedi, who got residents to stand together and hold the ribbon as the cut it.

“It’s given me such a buzz to see people using it,” she added.