    • Investigation underway following fire at Langley film studio

    An investigation is underway following a fire at a film studio in Langley.

    Crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor fire stations were called to the industrial unit at the Langley Business Centre at about 10.30pm last night.

    It took them half an hour to bring the small blaze under control.

    They then stayed on the scene to ventilate the property and ensure it was safe.

    Fire investigators are currently investigating the cause.

