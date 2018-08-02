Son appeals for help to find mother's missing ashes

A shocked formerly homeless man living in emergency accommodation in Langley is appealing for help to

find his mother’s ashes after they went missing from his room last week.

Piers Growcott, originally from Peckham, East London, moved into Mint Lodge, Langley High Street

last month, having previously been homeless in London for two weeks.

He said that after settling into his new place, he felt ready to go to a funeral parlor in London to pick up the ashes of his mother, Carla Growcott, who died in April last year aged 91.

Mr Growcott, who has suffered from mental health problems, says he previously could not face picking up

the ashes due to severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

On Thursday last week, after going down to the kitchen to make something to eat, Mr Growcott says he returned to his room to find his mother’s ashes gone.

They were stored in a purple box, placed in a purple gift bag with beige rope handles.

Mr Growcott said the box inside was clearly labeled as containing his mother’s remains.

“I was absolutely shocked. Obviously I was frantic, I was thinking where the hell is the bag?,” said the 55-year-old, who said he searched ‘every inch’ of the house including the back garden.

Mr Growcott previously lived with his mother in her sheltered accommodation in Pimlico, London, before he was evicted last month.

He fears that the bag may have been stolen, but this has not yet been confirmed by Thames Valley Police.

“Someone’s bound to know something,” he said.

“The main thing is to get my mother back, get her ashes back.

“If someone had a scintilla of morals about them, they would have left it outside the police station. That hasn’t been done.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We have conducted house to house enquiries so far, but would appeal to anyone with information.”

Contact 101 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-

report/ quoting reference 43180229412 to share information.