Raiders threaten victims with weapons in bedrooms of Langley home

Victims of a aggravated burglary in Langley yesterday (Sunday) were threatened in their bedrooms with weapons and ordered to hand over money and jewellery.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident in Torridge Road.

At about 1am, four men forced their way into the home, went upstairs and threatened the victims in their rooms, however no items were stolen and no-one was injured.

The offenders travelled to the address in a black Audi.

One of the men was about 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, was wearing a black balaclava covering his face, a black suit jacket, dark trousers and formal shoes.

The second was about the same height and build, wore a black balaclava, a dark tanned suit jacket over a white top and dark trousers.

Police say the third invader is 6ft tall, of large guild, was wearing a dark charcoal blazer, black trousers and shiny shoes.

The final man is in his late thirties to mid-fourties, around 5ft 5ins tall and of small build and was wearing a long sleeved shirt and dark trousers.

He has brown eyes and dark hair which is short around the sides and longer on top with a sweeping fringe.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Zoe Batten from Slough Force CID, said: “This was a very traumatic ordeal for the victims involved in this case.”

“We would like anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area at this time to come forward.

Contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43180246712, visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share information.