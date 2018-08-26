Retired MOD lecturer from Langley offering free First World War talks

A former Ministry of Defence (MOD) principal lecturer from Langley whose father and uncles served in the First World War is offering free history talks.

Roy Hurst, from Mendip Close, is offering one hour presentations to schools or any other interested organisations to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War in November.

His father, Harry Edward Hurst joined the Third Battalion King’s Royal Rifle Corps in 1906 and served in Aldershot, Crete, Malta and India, before leaving in 1913 and getting called up a year later for the First World War.

Mr Hurst still has the bullet which wounded his father, who left the army in 1919.

One of Mr Hurst’s two uncles who fought in the war was a German who was interred by the British.

Mr Hurst spent almost 40 years teaching Russian to members of the military and diplomats in the MOD and was awarded an OBE and Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun for his diplomatic work.

He has written several articles and delivered talks on his family’s history in recent years.

He said: “The First World War was in a way, the first war that changed the world as people know it. It can’t be overstressed really.”

Contact Mr Hurst on 1959keble1963@talktalk.net or 01753 548611.