Fishing coaching on offer at Slough Canal Festival

Able anglers and first-time fisherman can test their skills at a fishing workshop at the annual Slough Canal Festival next month.

Fishing coaches from the Angling Trust will be at the Slough Borough Council run festival in Bloom Park on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9.

Tackles, bait and all necessary equipment will be provided on the day for anyone who would like to give fishing a go.

Angling coach Dave Harper told the Express: “In the past it’s been an extremely popular event. I think it’s something different.”

He said that part of the trust’s aim is to inspire the younger generation to take up the sport.

“The idea is to get them in touch more with nature and appreciating the environment.

“If the youngsters enjoy it, even if it’s a one off, it’s a positive step.”

The Angling Trust have been providing coaches for the Slough Urban Renewal and Slough Express sponsored event for over a decade now.

The event, which will include a range of activities including boat trips ferret racing, funfair rides and bungee trampolining, will run from 11am to 5pm on both days. Entry and parking is free.