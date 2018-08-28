Langley woman thrilled with 10ft sunflower

01:30PM, Tuesday 28 August 2018
A keen gardener has grown a sunflower to the dizzy height of 10ft.
Gloria King was given the flower by her daughter, Fiona, who planted the seed in Newcastle where she lives.
Gloria said: “I brought back a little plant in June and have been caring for it ever since and watching it grow, and grow and grow.
“I’ve grown them before and I’ve had some big flower heads in the past but I’ve never had one as big as this.”
It isn’t just Gloria who is green fingered. Fiona grows her own fruit and vegetables and Gloria’s husband Walton does a great job of maintaining their garden.
Reflecting on the summer, Gloria said: “Although we’ve had some severe weather this year my garden is still looking glorious.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.
Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.