    • Langley woman thrilled with 10ft sunflower

    A keen gardener has grown a sunflower to the dizzy height of 10ft.

    Gloria King was given the flower by her daughter, Fiona, who planted the seed in Newcastle where she lives.

    Gloria said: “I brought back a little plant in June and have been caring for it ever since and watching it grow, and grow and grow.

    “I’ve grown them before and I’ve had some big flower heads in the past but I’ve never had one as big as this.”

    It isn’t just Gloria who is green fingered. Fiona grows her own fruit and vegetables and Gloria’s husband Walton does a great job of maintaining their garden.

    Reflecting on the summer, Gloria said: “Although we’ve had some severe weather this year my garden is still looking glorious.”

